Holderness Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 62.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 245.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 102.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 182.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 19 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $424,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $756,189.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,452.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,521. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

