HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stake Boosted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of HMS worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in HMS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in HMS by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,022,000 after purchasing an additional 464,210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in HMS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HMS in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in HMS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,129,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMSY stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 386,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.39. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.25 million. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on HMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

In related news, COO Douglas M. Williams sold 37,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $1,423,892.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 12,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $367,763.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,298.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,876 shares of company stock worth $20,353,627. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

