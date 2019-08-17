Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Trading Down 5.3%

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, 2,707,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,917,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Histogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Histogenics Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSGX. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogenics during the second quarter worth approximately $6,541,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Histogenics by 505.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 592,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 495,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

