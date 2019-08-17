Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 67,400 TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TTEC by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth about $717,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 305.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

In related news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $278,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. 61,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $49.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $392.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.80 million. TTEC had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.