Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,000 shares during the quarter. Pretium Resources comprises approximately 1.4% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Pretium Resources worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,564,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after purchasing an additional 466,100 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 318.0% during the first quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,909,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,318 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 70.4% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,874,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 774,417 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $11,085,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 240.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 736,374 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVG stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.32. 2,268,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,801. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of -0.40. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.99 million. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and set a $17.75 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

