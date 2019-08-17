Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $18.36 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439,050 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up 1.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Manulife Financial worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $105,239,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 31.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,318,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,355,000 after buying an additional 2,934,180 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 176.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,663,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,417,000 after buying an additional 1,700,905 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,780,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,882,000 after buying an additional 1,506,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,482.6% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,173,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 1,099,111 shares in the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

MFC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. 1,018,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,206. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.189 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

