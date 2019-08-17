Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 989,093 Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 989,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Alamos Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 28.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,653,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,277,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,703,000 after acquiring an additional 241,576 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $15,112,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGI. Canaccord Genuity raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.77.

NYSE:AGI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,048,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,435. Alamos Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.01 million. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

