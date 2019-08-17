Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Major Shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp Purchases 8,000 Shares

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zeff Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Zeff Capital, Lp purchased 3,448 shares of Highway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,792.56.

On Thursday, August 1st, Zeff Capital, Lp purchased 10,000 shares of Highway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Zeff Capital, Lp purchased 10,000 shares of Highway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Zeff Capital, Lp purchased 3,396 shares of Highway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $9,508.80.

On Monday, May 20th, Zeff Capital, Lp bought 429 shares of Highway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $1,162.59.

HIHO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Highway Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Highway from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

