Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Down 7.8%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.82, approximately 850,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 691,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.65.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 39.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,775,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,884,000 after buying an additional 504,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,233,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 379,300 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,091,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 149,351 shares during the period.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.