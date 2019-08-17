Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Down 7.8%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.82, approximately 850,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 691,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.32. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 39.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,775,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,884,000 after buying an additional 504,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,233,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 379,300 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,091,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 149,351 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

