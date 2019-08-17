Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.95.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

HLF traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,940. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.43. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 9,738,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,235 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,822,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,528,000 after purchasing an additional 480,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,327,000 after purchasing an additional 323,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,426,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,572,000 after purchasing an additional 716,942 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

