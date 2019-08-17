Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €91.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.50 ($100.58) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €93.66 ($108.91).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €85.96 ($99.95) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.82. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.