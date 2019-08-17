HempCoin One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $6.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028226 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002405 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00144984 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004022 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,237.34 or 1.00322031 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00037336 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000432 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 251,850,849 coins and its circulating supply is 251,715,698 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

