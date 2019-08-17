Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post $179.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.20 million and the lowest is $178.90 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $192.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $704.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $702.90 million to $706.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $725.14 million, with estimates ranging from $717.32 million to $733.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.92 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSII. ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $45.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

