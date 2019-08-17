Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $513.73 Million

Analysts expect that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will announce $513.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heico’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $509.40 million to $521.53 million. Heico posted sales of $465.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.17 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HEI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Heico to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Heico from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of Heico stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 404,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Heico has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $144.37.

In other Heico news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.34 per share, with a total value of $99,516.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven M. Walker sold 4,200 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,473 shares of company stock worth $16,698,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Heico by 751.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Heico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Heico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

