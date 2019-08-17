Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report $169.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.24 million and the lowest is $161.30 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $143.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $650.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.50 million to $682.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $725.97 million, with estimates ranging from $670.64 million to $796.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hecla Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs purchased 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,181,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after buying an additional 3,640,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 217,060 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,114,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $705.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.09%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

