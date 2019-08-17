Head-To-Head Survey: Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Lundin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A Lundin Mining $1.73 billion 1.87 $195.85 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pelangio Exploration and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 0 4 6 0 2.60

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -537.60% -143.58% Lundin Mining 5.07% 1.90% 1.32%

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pelangio Exploration does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Pelangio Exploration on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

