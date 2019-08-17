Head-To-Head Survey: Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Hawthorn Bancshares (OTCMKTS:HWBK)

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Hawthorn Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $279.16 million 3.73 $45.53 million N/A N/A Hawthorn Bancshares $67.12 million 2.13 $10.71 million N/A N/A

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 29.41% 27.09% 2.58% Hawthorn Bancshares 19.58% 12.01% 0.83%

Dividends

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 23 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

