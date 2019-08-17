HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,865,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,324,000 after buying an additional 88,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,906,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,033,000 after buying an additional 1,375,021 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,621,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,500,000 after buying an additional 2,712,130 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,487,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,392,000 after buying an additional 813,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,160,000 after buying an additional 355,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $123.93. 1,444,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.44. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

