HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cesca Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of KOOL stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cesca Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.30% and a negative net margin of 98.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cesca Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

