Havven Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HAV)

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Havven has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Havven token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, Liquid and Gate.io. Havven has a market cap of $3.16 million and $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00268764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.01298141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00094652 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Havven Profile

Havven’s launch date was January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. The official message board for Havven is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Havven is havven.io . Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Havven

Havven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Liquid, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Havven using one of the exchanges listed above.

