Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Buys 34 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,179.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,159.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,158.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

