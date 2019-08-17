Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €131.00 ($152.33) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €114.50 ($133.14) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €123.72 ($143.86).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €144.70 ($168.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €135.06. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

