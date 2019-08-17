Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $50.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HLNE stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $62.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Michael John Kelly sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $200,179.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

