Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HHFA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.94 ($29.00).

ETR HHFA opened at €21.92 ($25.49) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.44. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 12 month low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a 12 month high of €24.16 ($28.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.86.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

