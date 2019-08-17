Grisanti Capital Management LLC Has $220,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,116. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

