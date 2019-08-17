Grisanti Capital Management LLC Buys 3,642 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up about 2.0% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,380,310,000 after buying an additional 47,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,932,000 after buying an additional 300,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,747,000 after buying an additional 75,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,993,000 after buying an additional 62,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,823,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total transaction of $137,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $322.03. The stock had a trading volume of 564,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,454. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.10 and a 200 day moving average of $336.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $224.43 and a 12-month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.39.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

