Grisanti Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,553 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Roku makes up 3.0% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,191,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,733 shares of company stock valued at $64,151,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Roku from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research set a $105.00 target price on Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.98.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,321,510. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $142.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,638.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

