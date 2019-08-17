Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.57.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $479.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $183.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Farris bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 129,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

