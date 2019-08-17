Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.43. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.71. 4,344,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,169.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,678.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

