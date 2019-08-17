Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €6.60 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.28 ($6.14).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €4.58 ($5.33) on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of €7.48 ($8.70). The stock has a market cap of $12.27 million and a PE ratio of -13.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of €5.09 and a 200-day moving average of €4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.