GoldCoin (GLC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,034.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $2,034.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldCoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00714079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015305 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

