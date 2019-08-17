Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $118,168,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,586,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,437,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,852,000 after purchasing an additional 304,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,756,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 413,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $157.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average of $145.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $172.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,998,802.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,121. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $190.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.74.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.