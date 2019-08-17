Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Alan M. Silberstein Sells 700 Shares

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total transaction of $109,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $157.75. 1,510,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $172.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.65.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,087,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,209,000 after purchasing an additional 150,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,609,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,756,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.74.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.