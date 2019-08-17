Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 330 at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Glencore to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 299.35 ($3.91).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.93) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 259.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.19.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

