GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 479 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catamount Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the first quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 161.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Wedbush upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,990,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,659. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

