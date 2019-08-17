GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Synopsys stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.98. The company had a trading volume of 860,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $138.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $598,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,912,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $381,850.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,180 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,559. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

