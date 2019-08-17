GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 300.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.00. 1,226,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 29th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $922,374.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,708,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,781 shares of company stock worth $3,249,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

