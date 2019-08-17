GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 5,894 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of ESCO Technologies worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Gary E. Muenster sold 6,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $444,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Muenster sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $284,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,303,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,504 shares of company stock worth $980,983 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ESCO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.49. 86,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.60 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.84%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.