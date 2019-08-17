GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 345 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $3,117,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,782.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,379 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.72. 1,416,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,092. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $141.71.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

