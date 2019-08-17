GFS Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.