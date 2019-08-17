GET Protocol Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. GET Protocol has a market cap of $3.75 million and $294.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003235 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.39 or 0.05040209 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048169 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000939 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

