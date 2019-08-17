General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,134,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 105,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $159,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in General Motors by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

General Motors stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.00. 7,165,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,012,465. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

