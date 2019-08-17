Genaro Network Price Tops $0.0188 on Exchanges (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $216,916.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, Bibox, OKEx and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.28 or 0.04971451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047379 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000936 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,507,139 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex, CoinMex, Bibox, Huobi, OKEx, Allcoin, BigONE and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

