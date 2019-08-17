Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, DEx.top, Bibox and HitBTC. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $6.81 million and $2.98 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00268916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.01302824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00094383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 6,760,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

