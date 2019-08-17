Gamehost (TSE:GH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.45

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.45 and last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 8095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $202.73 million and a PE ratio of 12.91.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gamehost Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.81%.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

