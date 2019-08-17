Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips comprises approximately 1.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,889,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1,326.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 238,942 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. 564,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

