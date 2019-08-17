Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd (NYSE:GCV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.24

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $5.27. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2,346 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Get Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 41,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.