FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32,829,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the previous session’s volume of 7,175,776 shares.The stock last traded at $0.35 and had previously closed at $0.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen downgraded FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,361,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 510,542 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 570,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 64,539 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares in the last quarter.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.