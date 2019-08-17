Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns “Conviction-Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their conviction-buy rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FRES has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 811 ($10.60) price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 918.73 ($12.00).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 663.60 ($8.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 25.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 777.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 816.73. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other Fresnillo news, insider Charles Jacobs purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £10,016 ($13,087.68).

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

