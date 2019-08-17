Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Gap Down to $1.48

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.48. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 20,147 shares trading hands.

FET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gabelli lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Forum Energy Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,844,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 109,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 137,360 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,004,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,993,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

